NEW YORK Jan 14 U.S. crude stockpiles rose far more than expected last week as rocketing production continued to swamp the market, while oil product inventories also rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories jumped 5.4 million barrels in the week ending Jan. 9, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an increase of 417,000 barrels.

Gasoline stocks rose 3.2 million barrels, compared with an expected 3.5-million-barrel gain. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, increased 2.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.1-million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.776 million barrels, EIA said. Refinery utilization fell 2.9 percentage points to 91 percent of capacity, and U.S. crude imports rose by 636,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

"The rise in crude oil inventories, despite the high refinery utilization rate is probably the most bearish aspect of the report, particularly given the large increase at Cushing," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Crude prices fell immediately after the data release, but the losses were limited, some analysts said, because much of the bearish sentiment in the oil market has already been priced in.

U.S. crude was up 13 cents at $46.02 a barrel by 11:06 a.m. EST (1606 GMT) and Brent crude was down 24 cents at $46.35.

"At this point, the bar has been raised in terms of engendering the next leg lower for prices. A mere inventory report is not sufficient at this point," Kilduff said. "After all, how much more oversupplied with gasoline and crude oil can the market get?" (Reporting by U.S. energy desk; Editing by Christian Plumb)