NEW YORK Jan 22 U.S. crude stocks rose much
more than expected last week as refineries cut output, while
gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data
from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.
Crude inventories rose by 10.1 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 2.6 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 2.909 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 984,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 5.5 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 588,000 barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2
million barrels gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 3.3 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 250,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 274,000
barrels per day.
(Jessica Resnick-Ault)