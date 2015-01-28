NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. crude stocks surged to
their highest on record last week, a third consecutive jump as a
global crude glut fills up storage tanks, while gasoline and
distillate inventories fell, U.S. data showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 8.9 million barrels
in the last week, according to the Energy Information
Administration, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 4.1 million barrels. The bulk of the rise, 5.5
million barrels, occurred in the Gulf Coast PADD 3 region.
The build was somewhat less than reported late on Tuesday by
the American Petroleum Institue. But it follows two previous
weeks of strong increases. U.S. crude oil prices were
little changed shortly after the data.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 2.085 million barrels, EIA said.
The rise in crude stocks came despite a big jump in refinery
runs by 347,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.
Refinery utilization rates rose by 2.5 percentage
points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
320,000 barrels gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 3.9 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.7 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 90,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff)