U.S. crude stocks rose last week for the fourth consecutive
week, maintaining a record high, while gasoline and distillate
inventories increased , data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 6.3 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 3.5 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 2.5 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 288,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 1.9 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
67,000-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.8 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.8-million barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 35,000
barrels per day.