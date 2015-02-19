(Adds analyst comments, crude futures prices)

NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. crude inventories rose more than twice expected levels last week to fresh record highs as stockpiles at the key oil hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, rose the most in six years, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose 7.7 million barrels to 425.6 million in the week to Feb. 13, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 3.2 million barrels. It was the sixth straight week of builds to record highs for the time of year.

The crude oil build revealed in EIA data was less than the 14.3 million rise posted in data released late Wednesday by industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API).

"It is still a bearish number though it provides a little bit of a relief rally if you'd been going with the API estimate," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York.

Both U.S. and Brent crude futures pared losses after the report.

U.S. front-month March crude was down $1.16 at $50.98 a barrel at 11:35 a.m. EST (1635 GMT), having fallen as low as $49.15.

Brent April crude was down 62 cents at $59.91 a barrel. It fell to $57.80 intraday.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures rose 3.7 million barrels, EIA said.

The build at Cushing was the largest weekly jump since January 2009, according to EIA data.

U.S. East Coast crude stockpiles rose to 15.2 million barrels, the largest seasonal level since February 2009, EIA data shows. The regional build of 3.1 million barrels was the largest weekly jump since September 2012, the data shows.

Refinery crude runs fell 122,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell 1.3 percentage points to 88.7 percent of total capacity.

Gasoline stocks rose 485,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a 167,000-barrel gain.

U.S. Midwest gasoline stocks rose to 54.3 million barrels last week, the highest seasonal levels for this time of year since 2012, EIA data showed.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 3.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 181,000 bpd to 6.6 million bpd, the EIA said.

This contrasted with API's data showing crude imports up 1.3 million bpd last week to 8.07 million bpd. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Marguerita Choy)