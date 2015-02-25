(Updates throughout with comment, additional details, price reaction)

NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. crude stocks rose last week to a seasonal record high for the seventh straight week as refineries cut output, while refined product inventories fell with distillates at seasonal record low levels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 8.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 20, double analysts' expectations for a 4 million-barrel rise, to 434.1 million barrels, their highest for the time of year since records began 80 years ago, the EIA said.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures rose 2.4 million barrels, EIA said.

U.S. crude futures extended losses after the data but by 11:27 a.m. (1627 GMT, were up about 1 percent at $49.75 a barrel.

"The report is relatively bullish, despite the large crude oil inventory build," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. "The drawdowns in the refined product categories represent an offset and are supportive."

Refinery crude runs fell 199,000 barrels per day as utilization rates fell by 1.3 percentage point to 87.4 percent of total capacity.

Gasoline stocks fell 3.1 million barrels, compared with forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 2.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 3.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

"The focus of the market is increasingly on the state of refined product inventories," said Kilduff.

After a stretch of seven weeks of growing crude inventories, analysts and traders expect the trend to continue.

"I definitely do think that we're going to continue seeing these kinds of builds," said Tariq Zahir at Tyche Capital in Laurel Hollow, New York.

Cushing is likely to get close to capacity as the contango structure for U.S. crude deepens, which would be an incentive to put the oil into storage, he said. (Editing by Marguerita Choy)