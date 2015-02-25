(Updates throughout with comment, additional details, price
reaction)
NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. crude stocks rose last
week to a seasonal record high for the seventh straight week as
refineries cut output, while refined product inventories fell
with distillates at seasonal record low levels, data from the
Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 8.4 million barrels in
the week to Feb. 20, double analysts' expectations for a 4
million-barrel rise, to 434.1 million barrels, their highest for
the time of year since records began 80 years ago, the EIA said.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.
crude futures rose 2.4 million barrels, EIA said.
U.S. crude futures extended losses after the data but
by 11:27 a.m. (1627 GMT, were up about 1 percent at $49.75 a
barrel.
"The report is relatively bullish, despite the large crude
oil inventory build," said John Kilduff, partner at Again
Capital LLC in New York. "The drawdowns in the refined product
categories represent an offset and are supportive."
Refinery crude runs fell 199,000 barrels per
day as utilization rates fell by 1.3 percentage
point to 87.4 percent of total capacity.
Gasoline stocks fell 3.1 million barrels,
compared with forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 1.5
million-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell 2.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a
3.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
"The focus of the market is increasingly on the state of
refined product inventories," said Kilduff.
After a stretch of seven weeks of growing crude inventories,
analysts and traders expect the trend to continue.
"I definitely do think that we're going to continue seeing
these kinds of builds," said Tariq Zahir at Tyche Capital in
Laurel Hollow, New York.
Cushing is likely to get close to capacity as the contango
structure for U.S. crude deepens, which would be an incentive to
put the oil into storage, he said.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)