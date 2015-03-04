NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. crude stocks rose more
than twice as much as expected last week, while gasoline stocks
increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 10.3 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 4.2 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 536,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 130,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 0.8 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks remained unchanged, compared
with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
1.9-million-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 2.7-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 89,000
barrels per day.