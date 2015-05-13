(Adds analyst comment, crude futures prices)
NEW YORK May 13 U.S. crude oil stocks fell for
a second consecutive week following four months of steady gains,
even though refiners pared back record seasonal rates and
imports jumped, U.S. data showed on Wednesday.
Oil prices initially extended gains after the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) data, but then quickly pulled
off highs, with U.S. crude futures briefly trading in negative
territory as analysts struggled to explain a report that seemed
to have few bearish qualities.
Crude inventories fell 2.2 million barrels in
the week to May 8, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 386,000 barrels. Gasoline and distillate inventories
also declined.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell 990,000 barrels, EIA said.
"The only bearish element may be the down tick in refinery
utilization which may allow crude oil inventories to resume
building in future reports," said John Kilduff, partner, Again
Capital LLC in New York.
Refinery crude runs, which have been running at
record season rates for several months, fell 379,000 barrels per
day (bpd), EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell 1.8 percentage points to 91.2 percent.
U.S. crude imports rose 340,000 bpd to 6.41
million bpd.
U.S. June crude futures were up 21 cents at $60.96 a
barrel at 11:21 a.m. EDT (1521 GMT), after reaching $61.85.
Brent June crude was up 52 cents at $67.38, after
reaching $67.85.
Gasoline stocks fell 1.1 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
429,000-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel
fuel and heating oil, fell 2.5 million barrels, versus
expectations for an 829,000-barrel increase, the data showed.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Robert Gibbons; Editing
by Marguerita Choy)