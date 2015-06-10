NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. crude stocks fell the
most since July last week as refineries hiked output, while
gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, data
from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 6.8 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 1.7 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 1.024 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 169,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 1.4 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 2.9 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
280,000-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 865,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
1.3-million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 750,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)