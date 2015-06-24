NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. crude stocks fell last
week, while gasoline rose unexpectedly in the middle of summer
driving season, data from the Energy Information Administration
showed on Wednesday.
The increase in gasoline inventories was the second
consecutive build, coming during summer driving season. U.S.
crude temporarily turned negative on the news.
Crude inventories fell by 4.9 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a
decrease of 2.1 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 1.87 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 250,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 0.9 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 680,000 barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
304,000-barrel drop. The U.S. east coast refinery utilization
rate jumped 4.8 percent to its highest level since at least
2010.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.8 million barrels, versus expectations
for a million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 432,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)