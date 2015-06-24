(Adds analyst comments, futures prices)
NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. crude oil inventories
fell last week, while gasoline sticks rose unexpectedly during
summer driving season, data from the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
The increase in gasoline inventories was the second
consecutive build. U.S. crude briefly turned negative on
the news, but then recovered to trade fairly flat at $61.10 a
barrel.
Crude inventories fell 4.9 million barrels to
462.99 million in the week ending June 19, the EIA said,
compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.1
million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell 1.87 million barrels, while crude imports
dropped 432,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 6.19
million bpd.
"Initially there was some sell-the-fact reaction to the drop
in crude inventories and also some expectation that the
inventory drop was related to a temporary drop in crude oil
imports associated with Tropical Storm Bill," said Phil Flynn,
senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
U.S. August crude was up 9 cents at $61.10 a barrel
at 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT), having seesawed from $60.60 to
$61.57.
Brent August crude was up 6 cents at $64.51, having
swung from $64.01 to $65.05.
Refinery crude runs rose 250,000 bpd, EIA data
showed. Refinery utilization rates inched up 0.9
percentage point to 94.0 percent of capacity.
The U.S. East Coast region's refinery utilization rate
jumped 4.8 percent to 96.2 percent, its highest level since at
least 2010.
Gasoline stocks rose 680,000 barrels, while a
Reuters poll had yielded an expectation for a 304,000-barrel
drop.
"The crude drawdown was sizable and casts the report in a
bullish light, but the second consecutive increase in gasoline
inventories is a counterweight," said John Kilduff, partner at
Again Capital LLC in New York.
"The demand for crude oil from refiners and gasoline from
drivers are both supportive elements, but gasoline's position as
a seasonal leader is fading fast, making its impact transitory,"
Kilduff added.
U.S. gasoline demand in the week to June 19 was at its
highest level for the period since 1991, according to EIA data.
Overall petroleum product demand in the week was the highest for
the period since 2007, before the late summer 2008 financial
crisis severely pressured global demand for oil.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.8 million barrels last week, versus
expectations for a million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Robert Gibbons and Barani
Krishnan in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)