NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. crude stocks rose last
week for the first time since April, while gasoline stocks
decreased and distillate inventories increased, data from the
Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 2 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 123,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 1,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 1 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 1.8 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
458,000-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 392,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
1.6-million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 748,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)