NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week for the first time since April, while gasoline stocks decreased unexpectedly, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 2.4 million barrels to 465.4 million in the week to June 26, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 748,000 barrels per day to 6.94 million bpd.

A rise in imports after Tropical Storm Bill disrupted Houston-area shipping the previous week had been expected by some analysts and EIA data showed crude stockpiles in the Gulf Coast region rose 3.9 million last week.

"The crude build was definitely a surprise as was the Cushing build," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York. "The gasoline draw implies demand has picked up, so it presents a mixed set of numbers."

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 123,000 barrels, EIA said.

Crude futures initially extended losses after the EIA data.

U.S. August crude was down $1.62 at $57.85 a barrel at 11:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), having traded from $57.73 to $58.98.

Brent August crude was down $1.09 at $62.50, having swung from $62.34 to $63.35.

Refinery crude runs fell by 1,000 bpd, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose 1 percentage point to 95 percent of capacity.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel gain.

"The strong gasoline numbers show that refiners are ramping up to meet demand," said David Thompson, executive vice president at Powerhouse, an energy commodities brokerage in Washington.

"The crude oil number is clearly bearish, and the bearish effect may end up overwhelming the fundamental strength in gasoline," Thompson added.

Gasoline supply typically moves to retail stations ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 392,000 barrels, the EIA data showed, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel increase. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault, Barani Krishnan and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)