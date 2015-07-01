(Adds analyst comment and crude futures prices)
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. crude oil inventories rose
last week for the first time since April, while gasoline stocks
decreased unexpectedly, data from the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 2.4 million barrels to
465.4 million in the week to June 26, compared with analysts'
expectations for a decrease of 2 million barrels.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 748,000
barrels per day to 6.94 million bpd.
A rise in imports after Tropical Storm Bill disrupted
Houston-area shipping the previous week had been expected by
some analysts and EIA data showed crude stockpiles in the Gulf
Coast region rose 3.9 million last week.
"The crude build was definitely a surprise as was the
Cushing build," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche
Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York. "The gasoline draw
implies demand has picked up, so it presents a mixed set of
numbers."
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 123,000 barrels, EIA said.
Crude futures initially extended losses after the EIA data.
U.S. August crude was down $1.62 at $57.85 a barrel
at 11:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), having traded from $57.73 to
$58.98.
Brent August crude was down $1.09 at $62.50, having
swung from $62.34 to $63.35.
Refinery crude runs fell by 1,000 bpd, EIA data
showed. Refinery utilization rates rose 1
percentage point to 95 percent of capacity.
Gasoline stocks fell 1.8 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
500,000-barrel gain.
"The strong gasoline numbers show that refiners are ramping
up to meet demand," said David Thompson, executive vice
president at Powerhouse, an energy commodities brokerage in
Washington.
"The crude oil number is clearly bearish, and the bearish
effect may end up overwhelming the fundamental strength in
gasoline," Thompson added.
Gasoline supply typically moves to retail stations ahead of
the U.S. Independence Day holiday.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 392,000 barrels, the EIA data showed, versus
expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel increase.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault, Barani Krishnan and Robert
Gibbons in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)