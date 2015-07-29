NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. crude stocks declined far
more than expected last week, while gasoline stocks decreased
and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 4.2 million barrels
in the last week, more than twenty times analysts' expectations
for an decrease of 184,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 212,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 108,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 0.4 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 363,000 barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
512,000 barrels gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 2.6 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.5 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 396,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)