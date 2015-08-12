U.S. crude stocks dipped last week as refineries slightly pared
record-high output, while gasoline stocks decreased and
distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 1.8 million barrels. Oil prices slightly
pared earlier gains following the data, with U.S. crude hovering
just above $43 a barrel, near a new six-year low.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 51,000 barrels to 57.1 million barrels, EIA
said. Tanks in Cushing can store as much as 71.4 million
barrels, according to EIA estimates.
Oil traders are bracing for a rapid build-up in inventories
in the coming weeks, likely testing Cushing's storage capacity
limits, as refiners shut for spring maintenance; the rise may be
swifter than expected due to the unexpected prolonged closure of
the biggest crude unit at BP's Whiting refinery this week.
Refinery crude runs fell by 46,000 barrels per
day to 17.03 million bpd after reaching the highest run rates on
record in previous weeks, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization
rates remained unchanged.
Gasoline stocks fell by 1.3 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
647,000 barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 3.0 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.3 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 393,000
barrels per day.