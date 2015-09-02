NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week as refinery throughput fell for a fourth week and imports jumped, while gasoline stocks fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels in the last week, the biggest one-week rise since April, compared with analysts' expectations for no change.U.S. crude imports rose last week by 656,000 barrels per day.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 388,000 barrels, EIA said. Inventories at the delivery point for the U.S. oil futures contract are expected to rise this autumn as refiners shut for maintenance, potentially exceeding a record 62.2 million barrels this spring.

Refinery crude runs fell by 269,000 barrels per day to 16.39 million barrels per day (bpd), EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.7 percentage points. U.S. refinery output has fallen for four straight weeks after reaching a record high over 17 million bpd in late July due to a series of unexpected outages and incidents.

Gasoline stocks fell by 271,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million barrels drop. Gasoline supplies to market, often seen as a proxy for demand, jumped by 250,000 bpd from a week ago after slumping last week in what appeared to be a blip in the volatile data series.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 115,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 920,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

(Reporting by Jonathan Leff)