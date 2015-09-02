(Adds analyst comments, crude futures prices)

NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week as refinery throughput fell for a fourth week and imports jumped, while gasoline stocks fell, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 4.7 million barrels to 455.4 million in the week to Aug. 28, the biggest one-week rise since April, compared with analysts' expectations for stocks to remain unchanged. U.S. crude imports rose 656,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.4 million bpd.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. crude futures fell 388,000 barrels to 57.3 million barrels, EIA said.

Analysts expect inventories at Cushing to rise this autumn as refiners shut for maintenance, potentially exceeding a record 62.2 million barrels reached this past spring.

"While there is some seasonality to crude beginning to build at this time of the year, a four-plus-million-barrel build is bearish and larger than normal," said Scott Shelton, commodities specialist with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.

After seesawing ahead of the EIA report, U.S. crude futures extended losses and Brent turned lower after the data.

U.S. October crude was down $1.22 at $44.19 a barrel at 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT), having swung from $43.71 to $46.32.

Brent October crude was down 74 cents at $48.82, having traded from $48.40 to $50.79.

Refinery crude runs fell 269,000 bpd to 16.4 million bpd, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell 1.7 percentage points to 92.8 percent of capacity.

Due to a series of unexpected outages and incidents, U.S. refinery output has fallen for four straight weeks, after reaching a record high over 17 million bpd in late July.

Gasoline stocks fell 271,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.

Gasoline supplies to market, often seen as a proxy for demand, jumped by 250,000 bpd from a week ago after slumping last week in what appeared to be a blip in the volatile data series.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 115,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 920,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

"The report is mixed in that it is bearish for crude oil, but somewhat supportive of refined products," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff, Barani Krishnan and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)