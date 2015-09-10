NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. crude stocks rose last
week as refinery runs and imports fell, while gasoline and
distillate inventories increased, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Thursday.
Crude inventories rose by 2.6 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 933,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 897,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 279,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 1.9 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 384,000 barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
567,000 barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1 million barrels, versus expectations for
a 858,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 396,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)