NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. crude stocks fell last
week, with inventories at the Cushing delivery hub declining the
most in more than a year, while gasoline and distillate
inventories rose, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 1.2 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 1.906 million barrels, EIA said. The
withdrawal was the biggest draw at Cushing since February, 2014.
Refinery crude runs rose by 403,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 2.2 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
21,000-barrel decrease.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 3.1 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.0 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 270,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)