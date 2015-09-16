(Adds analyst comment, crude futures prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. crude stocks fell last
week, with inventories at the Cushing delivery hub declining the
most in more than a year, while gasoline and distillate
inventories rose, data from the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels
last week to 455.89 million barrels, compared with analysts'
expectations for an increase of 1.2 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 1.906 million barrels to 54.5 million
barrels, EIA said. The withdrawal was the biggest draw at
Cushing since February 2014.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 270,000
barrels per day (bpd) to 6.71 million bpd.
"The data provides a bullish point for crude oil given the
bigger-than-expected drawdown in stocks," said Chris Jarvis,
analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.
"Muting some of the bullishness was the bigger-than-expected
build in products as refineries crank out gasoline and
distillates given the healthy crack spreads," Jarvis added.
Crude futures initially pared gains after the EIA report,
but then rallied.
U.S. October crude was up $2.30, more than 5 percent,
at $46.89 a barrel at 11:42 a.m. EDT (1542 GMT), having traded
from $44.82 to $47.35. Front-month U.S. crude was back above its
50-day moving average at $46.06.
Front-month November Brent crude was up $2 at
$49.75, having traded from $47.71 to $50.34.
Refinery crude runs rose by 403,000 bpd, EIA
data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 2.2
percentage points to 93.1 percent of capacity.
Utilization in the East Coast region, which includes the New
York Harbor delivery point for U.S. gasoline and
ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures contracts, dropped
7.6 percentage points to 85.5 percent.
Gasoline stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
21,000-barrel decrease.
East Coast gasoline inventories rose 3.371 million barrels
to 60.78 million.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 3.1 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.0 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault, Barani Krishnan and Robert
Gibbons in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)