NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. crude oil stocks fell more than expected last week, while gasoline inventories increased and distillates drew down unexpectedly, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell 1.9 million barrels in the week to Sept. 18, the second straight weekly drawdown, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 533,000 barrels.

The fall was smaller than the previous week's 2.1-million barrel draw.

U.S. crude imports fell 13,000 barrels per day last week with Gulf Coast imports dropping to second lowest weekly level since 1992.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures fell 462,000 barrels, EIA said.

Crude futures extended gains in choppy trade after the bigger-than-expected drop, but pared gains later.

"The drawdown is giving us a bit of a boost and that's prompted some short covering," Oliver Sloup, director of managed futures at Chicago-based iiTrader.com.

U.S. November crude was up 0.4 percent at $46.55 a barrel at 11:14 a.m. EDT (1514 GMT), having traded at an intraday high of $47.15 after the data.

Front-month November Brent crude was up 0.9 percent at $49.50, having traded as high as $50.25 following the report.

Refinery crude runs fell 310,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell 2.2 percentage points to 90.0 percent of capacity.

Gasoline stocks rose 1.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 819,000-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 2.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel increase.

On the East Coast, which includes the New York Harbor delivery point for U.S. gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures, distillate inventories rose to 59 million barrels, the highest level for this time of year since 2011, EIA data showed. (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Catherine Ngai, Robert Gibbons and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy)