NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. crude oil and gasoline stocks surged unexpectedly last week while distillate inventories fell as refineries cut output, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 4 million barrels to 457.9 million in the week to Sept. 25, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 102,000 barrels.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 329,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.03 million bpd.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.068 million barrels, EIA said.

"The large crude oil inventory build, driven by a drop in the refinery utilization rate, makes for a bearish report," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Crude futures initially turned lower after the EIA data, then rallied in volatile trading.

U.S. November crude was up 12 cents at $45.35 a barrel at 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT), having traded from $44.68 to $45.85.

Brent November crude was up 25 cents at $48.48, after swinging from $47.79 to $49.00.

Brokers and analysts pointed to Russia's bombing targets in Syria, strong opening by Wall Street stock markets and trading at the end of the third quarter as helping pull oil futures higher after initially falling after the EIA data release.

"The only explanation that I've got for crude's rally despite the bearish EIA numbers is that it's the typical month end/quarter end "window dressing" phenomenon," said Tariq Zahir at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York.

"We had a huge rally on Aug. 31, the previous month-end," Zahir added.

U.S. RBOB gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures may be receiving support from concerns about Hurricane Joaquin's threat to the East Coast of the United States and New York Harbor, delivery point for the futures contracts.

Refinery crude runs fell by 241,000 bpd, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates dropped 1.1 percentage points to 89.8 percent of capacity.

Gasoline stocks rose 3.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 40,000-barrel decrease.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 267,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 471,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault, Barani Krishnan and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)