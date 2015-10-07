NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. crude stocks rose more than
expected last week, while gasoline stocks increased and
distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 3.1 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 2.2 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 98,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 403,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 2.3 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 1.9 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
467,000 barrels gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 2.5 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 792,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 486,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)