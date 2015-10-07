(Adds analyst comments, crude futures prices)
NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. crude stocks rose more than
expected last week as refiners reduced inputs and idled
capacity, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate
inventories fell, data from the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 3.1 million barrels
to 461 million last week, compared with analysts' expectations
for an increase of 2.2 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 98,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 403,000 barrels per
day (bpd), EIA data showed, the largest decline since the week
to Jan.18. Refinery utilization rates fell by 2.3
percentage points to 87.5 percent of capacity.
The rise in crude inventories was posted even as U.S. crude
imports fell last week by 486,000 bpd to 6.54
million bpd.
"The large drop in refinery utilization more than offset the
fall in imports," said Matt Smith, director of commodity
research at ClipperData in Houston.
U.S. and Brent crude futures pared gains in volatile trade
after the EIA report.
Crude futures were lifted ahead of the EIA data by the
industry group American Petroleum Institute's (API) report late
on Tuesday showing crude inventories fell 1.2 million barrels
last week to 456.6 million.
U.S. November crude was up 20 cents at $48.73 a
barrel at 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), having traded from $48.23
to $49.71.
Brent November crude was up 39 cents at $52.31,
having swung from $51.95 to $53.15.
"This week's EIA data was bearish with oil and (gasoline)
product inventories increasing more than expected even with
refinery utilization dropping for maintenance season," said
Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick,
Maryland.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures turned lower and benchmark
ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures pared gains after
the EIA data release.
Gasoline stocks rose by 1.9 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
467,000 barrels gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 2.5 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 792,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
The bulk of the drop in distillate inventories was in the
Midwest region, the EIA data showed.
Midwest stocks fell 1.563 million barrels to 31.260 million
on increased demand from the farming industry at harvest.
