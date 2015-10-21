(Adds analyst comments, futures prices)

NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. crude stocks rose sharply a second straight week as rising imports more than offset a small increase in crude runs, while gasoline and distillate inventories both fell more than expected, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 8 million barrels to 476.6 million in the week to Oct. 16, more than double analysts' expectations for an increase of 3.9 million barrels.

Inventories rose by more than 7.5 million barrels in the previous week and have gained more than 22 million barrels in four weeks.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub dipped by 78,000 barrels and, while inventories rose in four of five regions. West Coast inventories dropped 1.5 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 6.95 million bpd.

"It's a super bearish number in crude," said Jeffrey Grossman, broker at BRG Brokerage in New York.

"Still, gasoline, with its draw, could be the catalyst to rally this market," Grossman noted.

Crude futures cut losses after the EIA report.

U.S. December crude was down 60 cents at $45.69 a barrel by 11:18 a.m. EDT (1518 GMT), having traded between $44.86 and $46.08.

Brent December crude was down 40 cents at $48.31, having traded from $47.50 to $48.65.

Refinery crude runs rose by 78,000 bpd, EIA data showed, the first increase in five weeks as plants ramped up following maintenance. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.4 percentage point to 86.4 percent of total capacity.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.5 million barrels to 219.8 million, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 858,000-barrel drop.

Gasoline stocks were up slightly in most regions, but fell 1.8 million barrels on the East Coast. The region includes the New York Harbor delivery point for the U.S. RBOB gasoline futures contract.

"The product draws provide a bullish tilt, especially given the rebound in refinery utilization," said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at Clipper Data, which is headquartered in New York.

"But it's a bearish sucker punch of a build from crude stocks," Smith added.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 2.6 million barrels to 145 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

The bulk of the distillate stocks drop was in the Midwest region, where inventories fell 2.4 million barrels. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff, Barani Krishnan and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)