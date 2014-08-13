Aug 13 U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 418,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 179,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 214,000-barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 283,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)