BRIEF-Boom Technology says sold upto $41.9 mln in equity financing
* Disclosed in Form D to U.S. SEC that it has sold upto $41.9 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mQpVth
Aug 13 U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 418,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 179,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.
Gasoline stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 214,000-barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 283,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)
LONDON, March 22 Sterling recovered and government bond futures fell back on Wednesday, after an assailant was shot outside the UK parliament by police, loud bangs were heard and a Reuters photographer saw at least a dozen injured people.
BRUSSELS, March 22 Britain's bill for settling its financial position with the European Investment Bank after Brexit may be costly, the EIB's chairman said on Wednesday, calling for "civilised" divorce talks that could avoid such an outcome.