Aug 20 U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries boosted output and imports dropped, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 1.2 million barrels. U.S. oil prices marginally extended gains after the data.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.755 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 204,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 585,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 550,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 387,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff)