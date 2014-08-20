Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
Aug 20 U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries boosted output and imports dropped, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 1.2 million barrels. U.S. oil prices marginally extended gains after the data.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.755 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 204,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.
Gasoline stocks rose by 585,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 550,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 387,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff)
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.