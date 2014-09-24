(Adds more details from report, analyst quote, impact on futures)

Sept 24 U.S. crude stocks fell unexpectedly last week, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 386,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 191,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 90,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 414,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 100,000 barrels build.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 823,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 593,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1.24 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)