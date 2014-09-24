(Recasts, adds detail throughout, analyst quote)
Sept 24 U.S. crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly
last week as imports dropped to their lowest level in four
months, data from the Energy Information Administration showed
on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell 4.3 million barrels in
the week ending Sept. 19, confounding analysts' expectations for
an increase of 386,000 barrels.
Crude imports fell 1.2 million barrels per day
to 6.5 million bpd, the lowest level since the week ending May
16, according to EIA data.
"The inventory report is mildly supportive given the large
crude oil inventory drawdown and the sizeable decline in crude
oil imports, below 7 million barrels per day," said John
Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
"The rise in crude oil inventories at the Cushing delivery
point also blunts some of the effect of the headline grabbing
total U.S. crude oil inventory drawdown," he added.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose 191,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs slipped 90,000 bpd, while
refinery utilization inched up 0.4 percentage point to 93.4
percent of total capacity, EIA data showed.
Gasoline stocks fell 414,000 barrels, compared
with analysts' expectations for a 100,000-barrel build.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 823,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
593,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. oil futures pared losses after the report and
were trading down 21 cents at $91.35 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Edward McAllister,
Catherine Ngai, Robert Gibbons and Anna Sussman; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)