(Updates with analyst comment)
By Anna Louie Sussman
Oct 8 U.S. crude inventories soared far more
than expected last week on higher imports and as refineries cut
output, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose on soft
demand, data from the Energy Information Administration showed
on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 5 million barrels in the
week to Oct. 3, compared with analysts' expectations in a
Reuters poll for an increase of 1.5 million barrels.
U.S. crude imports rose by 428,000 barrels per
day as the spread between Brent and U.S. crude futures
CL-LCO1=R narrowed to between $3 to $4 per barrel, reopening
arbitrage opportunities for foreign crude imports.
Canadian crude oil exports to the United States hit a record
high of 3.25 million bpd in the week ended Oct. 3, the EIA data
showed.
It was the first time that Canada's crude oil exports topped
3 million bpd.
Refinery crude runs fell 135,000 bpd and
refinery utilization fell 0.5 percentage point to 89.3 percent
of total capacity, EIA data showed.
Seasonal refinery work in the Midwest region, including at
BP PLC's 413,500-bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery, helped
cause the 3-million barrel rise in crude stocks in the region,
the largest build nationwide.
Crude stocks rose 1.5 million barrels last week in the West
Coast region, accounting for another large chunk of the
nationwide rise in stockpiles, the EIA data showed.
"The refinery work, especially at BP's Whiting, would be a
factor in the big build in the Midwest," said Phil Flynn,
analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"And with imports from other countries hitting the Gulf and
East Coast regions it would mean they might take less running
south or east from the Midwest," Flynn added.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.2 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.0-million barrel
drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 439,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
1.1-million barrel decline, the EIA data showed.
The four-week average for gasoline demand fell by 1.3
percent year-over-year.
"Gasoline demand is not growing; it continues to be
unimpressive," said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jeffries Bache
in New York.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.
crude futures fell 1.58 million barrels, EIA said.
U.S. crude futures extended losses after the data to more
than $2 but by 12:05 p.m. (1605 GMT), they had pared those
losses and were trading $1.24 lower on the day at $87.61 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Anna Louie Sussman and
Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)