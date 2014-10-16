(Adds detail, analyst comment)

Oct 16 U.S. crude inventories surged by nearly 9 million barrels last week as refineries cut output and imports inched up, while fuel stocks fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

U.S. crude oil prices dipped by around 20 cents following the data but quickly rebounded to trade at around $81.50 a barrel, down only 30 cents on the day.

Crude inventories rose 8.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 10, as crude imports rose 28,000 barrels per day and refinery crude runs fell 233,000 bpd with utilization rates down 1.2 percentage points to 88.1 percent, the EIA said.

The data echoed similar industry figures a day earlier showing a much larger than expected rise in crude oil inventories. Analysts had forecast a 2.8-million-barrel rise.

It is not yet clear whether the big jump in stocks, which includes a 716,000-barrel build at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub, reflects a turning point for the market amid a growing glut of global crude. So far, U.S. crude prices have remained relatively strong versus global prices.

The build "will do nothing to alleviate the concerns about oversupply and slow demand," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

"Refinery use was down, so some of the build in crude could be attributed to maintenance season, but a build of nearly 9 million barrels even in turnaround season is a big number."

Stockpiles at Cushing are still below 20 million barrels, near their lowest in years due to strong U.S. refinery demand this autumn. But new pipelines are set to begin pumping more crude to the hub in coming weeks, likely swelling stocks.

Gasoline stocks fell 4 million barrels to their lowest level since November 2012, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2-million-barrel drop.

"Overall, what we're seeing here is a seasonal drop-off. Producers are getting rid of old blends before starting the winter blends," says Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 1.5 million barrels, in line with forecasts, the data showed. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Marguerita Choy)