Oct 16 U.S. crude stocks surged far more than
expected for a second week in a row as refineries cut output and
imports slipped, while fuel inventories were mixed, data from
the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 7.1 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 2.7 million barrels. U.S. oil prices lurched
more than 50 cents lower after the data, extending light earlier
losses to trade below $82 a barrel.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 953,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 113,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed.
Gasoline stocks fell by 1.3 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.0
million barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.0 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.3 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 263,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason)