U.S. crude stocks fell more than expectedlast week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 750,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.704 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 267,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.7 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 517,000 barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 202,000 barrels per day. (Jessica Resnick-Ault)