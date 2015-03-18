(Adds analyst comment and U.S. and Brent crude prices)

NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. crude stocks rose nearly three times as much as expected last week, as storage at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub reached a new record, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 9.6 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 3.8 million barrels.

That put total U.S. commercial crude oil stocks at 458.51 million barrels, the highest since the EIA began keeping a weekly record.

"Despite the larger than expected draw down in gasoline inventories, the report is bearish given the exceedingly large crude oil inventory build, yet again," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.865 million barrels, EIA said.

The increase brings Cushing storage to 54.4 million barrels, a record since the EIA began tracking inventories at the delivery point for the U.S. light sweet crude futures contract traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

U.S. front-month April crude was down $1.29 at $42.17 a barrel at 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), with the intraday low of $42.03 a contract low. The April contract expires on Friday.

Front-month May Brent was down 33 cents at $53.18 a barrel.

Refinery crude runs rose by 136,000 barrels per day (bpd), EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.3 percentage point to 88.1 percent of capacity.

Gasoline stocks fell by 4.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for only a 883,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 380,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 703,000 bpd, adding to the supply glut. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)