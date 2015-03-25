NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. crude inventories soared
last week to extend their record build into the eleventh
consecutive week as stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery
hub also hit another peak, data from the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 8.2 million barrels to
466.7 million last week, another 80-year high record, compared
with analysts' expectations for an increase of 5.1 million
barrels.
Crude stocks at Cushing rose 1.9 million
barrels to 56.3 million barrels, the EIA said, a 16th straight
build adding on last week's record high level of storage.
But the EIA noted in a report released earlier this week
that capacity additions at Cushing meant that while the amount
of crude was at a record high, it was still only at 77 percent
of capacity at the end of the previous reporting period on March
13.
U.S. May crude briefly turned negative after the data
but was up 52 cents at $48.03 a barrel at 11:29 a.m. EDT (1529
GMT). Brent May crude was up 54 cents at $55.65 a
barrel.
"The (inventory) numbers tell us that if it weren't for the
dollar being down today, oil would be down a lot more," said
Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel
Hollow in New York.
Ahead of the EIA report, crude futures were lifted as the
euro strengthened against the dollar following a boost in
business morale in the euro zone's top two economies.
"I'm kind of happy that we saw this little strength this
morning as it will help me sell into it, but it will be
dollar-driven action today," Zahir said.
"These are bearish numbers, definitely bearish," he added.
The build in crude oil inventories came even as crude
imports fell 129,000 barrels per day and refinery
crude runs rose 94,000 bpd, EIA data showed.
Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.9 percentage
point to 89 percent of capacity.
Gasoline stocks fell 2 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6
million-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell 34,000 barrels versus expectations for a
833,000-barrel-drop, the EIA data showed.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Robert Gibbons and Barani
Krishnan in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)