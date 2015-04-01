NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. crude inventories rose
last, while gasoline stocks dropped and distillate inventories
increased, data from the Energy Information Administration
showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 4.8 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 4.2 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks fell by 4.3 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
943,000 barrels drop.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 2.629 million barrels, EIA said. Cushing
stockpiles hit a record two weeks ago and have continued to rise
to new highs.
Refinery crude runs rose by 198,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 0.4 percentage points.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.3 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 286,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 44,000
barrels per day.
(By Jessica Resnick-Ault)