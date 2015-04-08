(Adds analyst comments, futures prices)

NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. crude stocks surged nearly 11 million barrels last week, the biggest gain in 14 years, as imports jumped, while gasoline inventories unexpectedly increased, government data showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 10.95 million barrels in the week to April 3 to 482.4 million, hitting record highs for the 13th consecutive week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Analysts had forecast an increase of 3.4 million barrels on average.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose 1.2 million barrels, which was also a bigger-than-expected build. U.S. crude imports rose 869,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.7 million bpd.

Both U.S. and Brent crude futures extended losses after the EIA report.

U.S. May crude was down $2.40, or 4.5 percent, at $51.58 a barrel at 11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT), having fallen as low as $51.38.

Brent May crude was down $2.01, or about 3.5 percent, at $57.09, having slumped as low as $56.90.

"They are the most bearish numbers I've seen in quite some time, very surprising, even to a bear like me," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York.

Refinery crude runs rose 201,000 bpd to 15.9 million bpd, EIA data showed, remaining at record highs for this time of year. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.7 percentage point to 90.1 percent of total capacity.

Gasoline stocks rose 817,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.0 million barrels drop.

While inventories are still above normal for this time of year due to unusually high refinery output, until this week stocks have been falling at their usual spring pace due to robust consumer demand, data show.

At 229.95 million barrels, gasoline stocks were at their highest level on record for the period, according to EIA data.

"The report is very bearish with the large crude oil inventory build and the somewhat surprising rise in gasoline inventories," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 250,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 829,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed. Colder weather this winter has kept stocks below their seasonal highs. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff, Robert Gibbons and Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)