NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. crude stocks rose less
than expected last week as imports fell, while gasoline stocks
decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels
in the last week, the smallest build reported since the week
ended Jan. 2, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 4.1 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 1.287 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 283,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 2.2 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
200,000 barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 2.0 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 886,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1.069
million barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)