(Adds analyst comments, crude futures prices, paragraphs 4-6)
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. crude stocks rose less
than expected last week as imports fell, while gasoline stocks
decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels
to 483.69 million last week, the smallest build reported since
the week ending Jan. 2, compared with analysts' expectations for
an increase of 4.1 million barrels. Crude stocks were at record
levels for the 14th consecutive week.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 1.287 million barrels, EIA said.
"Since the market has grown accustomed to much larger, if
not spectacular, crude oil inventory increases, the smallish
build this week is supportive," said John Kilduff, partner,
Again Capital LLC in New York.
U.S. crude futures rallied sharply after the EIA data
and were up $2.01 at $55.30 a barrel at 11:28 a.m. EDT (1528
GMT), after posting a 2015 peak at $55.32.
Brent crude, with the front-month May contract set
to expire at the end of Wednesday's session, was up $1.22 at
$59.65, having reached $59.90.
Refinery crude runs rose by 283,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 2.2 percentage points to 92.3 percent of capacity.
"Refineries are going to do everything they can to capture
these margins that they have and get product," said Tariq Zahir,
analyst at Tyche Capital Management in New York.
Gasoline stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
200,000-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 2.0 million barrels, versus expectations
for an 886,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1.069
million barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Robert Gibbons in New
York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Grant McCool)