NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. crude stocks fell last week overall, but inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 1.2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 438,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 229,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.6 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 58,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 679,000 barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.9 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 38,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)