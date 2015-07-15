(Adds analyst comments, crude oil futures prices)
NEW YORK, July 15 Total U.S. crude stocks fell
last week as refiners processed a record amount of oil, but
inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose, data
from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on
Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell 4.3 million barrels to
461.42 million last week, compared with analysts' expectations
for a decrease of 1.2 million barrels.
The inventory drop in the EIA report was less than the 7.3
million-barrel decline reported late on Tuesday by the industry
group American Petroleum Institute (API). ]
"The EIA numbers are mixed, with crude inventories lower but
not as bullish as the API," said Tariq Zahir, analyst at Tyche
Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for
crude futures rose 438,000 barrels, EIA said.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 38,000
barrels per day to 6.78 million bpd.
"Despite the fall in overall inventories, inventories at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point rose and imports remain at
decent levels obviating the strength of the report from the high
refinery utilization rate and demand from refiners for crude
oil," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New
York.
Refinery crude runs rose 229,000 bpd (bpd) to
16.83 million bpd, a record high according to EIA data.
Refinery utilization rates rose 0.6 percentage
point to 95.3 percent.
Both U.S. and Brent crude futures saw choppy trading after
the EIA report.
The U.S. August crude contract was down 77 cents at
$52.27 a barrel at 11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT).
Ahead of its contract expiration on Thursday, Brent August
crude was down 86 cents at $57.65.
Gasoline stocks rose 58,000 barrels, compared
with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
679,000-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 3.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a
1.9 million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Robert Gibbons in New
York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)