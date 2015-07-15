(Adds analyst comments, crude oil futures prices)

NEW YORK, July 15 Total U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refiners processed a record amount of oil, but inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell 4.3 million barrels to 461.42 million last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.2 million barrels.

The inventory drop in the EIA report was less than the 7.3 million-barrel decline reported late on Tuesday by the industry group American Petroleum Institute (API). ]

"The EIA numbers are mixed, with crude inventories lower but not as bullish as the API," said Tariq Zahir, analyst at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for crude futures rose 438,000 barrels, EIA said.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 38,000 barrels per day to 6.78 million bpd.

"Despite the fall in overall inventories, inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point rose and imports remain at decent levels obviating the strength of the report from the high refinery utilization rate and demand from refiners for crude oil," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Refinery crude runs rose 229,000 bpd (bpd) to 16.83 million bpd, a record high according to EIA data.

Refinery utilization rates rose 0.6 percentage point to 95.3 percent.

Both U.S. and Brent crude futures saw choppy trading after the EIA report.

The U.S. August crude contract was down 77 cents at $52.27 a barrel at 11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT).

Ahead of its contract expiration on Thursday, Brent August crude was down 86 cents at $57.65.

Gasoline stocks rose 58,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 679,000-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 3.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)