(Updates with 2019 oil, shale oil forecasts in table) Dec 16 U.S. crude oil production, rejuvenated by the advent of "fracking" shale formations, will approach historic highs by 2019, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday, hiking its forecast to levels that would have been unforeseen just a few years ago. Below are some key forecasts from the EIA's early release of the 2014 Annual Energy Outlook in comparison to forecasts it made in its 2013 AEO. The EIA will issue a full report in the spring of next year. Forecast AEO 2014 AEO 2013 Crude oil production 2019 9.6 mln bpd 7.5 mln bpd Crude oil production 2040 7.5 mln bpd 6 mln bpd Crude production growth per 0.8 mln bpd through to 0.2 mln bpd through year 2016 to 2019 Shale oil production 2013 3.5 mln bpd 2.3 mln bpd Shale oil production/peak year 4.8 mln bpd 2.8 mln bpd Shale oil production 2040 3.2 mln bpd 2.0 mln bpd Natural gas production 2025 31.9 tcf 28.7 tcf Natural gas production 2040 37.6 tcf 33.2 tcf LNG exports 3.5 tcf by 2029 1.6 tcf by 2027 Imports of liquid fuel as share 25 pct by 2016 34 pct by 2019 of total use 32 pct by 2040 37 pct by 2040 oil price (per Brent barrel) $92 in 2017 $96 in 2015 $141 ($235*) in 2040 $163 ($269*) in 2040 gas price (Henry Hub) 2018 $4.80/MMBtu $4.03/MMBtu gas price (Henry Hub) 2040 $7.65/MMBtu 7.83/MMbtu electricity generated by coal 32 pct 35 pct and by natural gas in 2040 35 pct 30 pct Source: EIA's Annual Energy Outlook early release 2013 and 2014 * First price is in 2012 dollars, price in brackets is in nominal dollars. Bpd - barrels per day Tcf - trillion cubic feet MMBtu - million British thermal units Pct - percent Mln - million (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Jim Marshall)