NEW YORK Dec 16 Production from shale
formations in the United States, which has led to an unexpected
reversal in long declining oil output, will peak at 4.8 million
barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, according to an Energy
Information Administration forecast issued on Monday.
This year is the bumper year for production out of the
tightly packed shale rock. Output should rise by 1.2 million
bpd, the highest annual jump, to 3.5 million bpd this year,
according to tables in the EIA's Annual Energy Outlook.
Production will exceed 4 million bpd next year and rise more
gradually toward its peak. It will fall to 3.2 million bpd by
2040.
Last year, the EIA expected shale oil production to peak in
2020 at 2.8 million bpd with this year's production at 2.3
million bpd.
