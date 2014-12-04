Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
Dec 4 U.S. proven crude oil and lease condensate reserves increased 9.3 percent to 36.5 billion barrels in 2013, up from 33.4 billion barrels in 2012, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report Thursday.
EIA also said proven wet natural gas reserves gained 9.7 percent to 354 trillion cubic feet in 2013, up from 322.7 tcf in 2012.
North Dakota's crude oil and lease condensate proved reserves, meanwhile, surpassed those of the federal Gulf of Mexico, ranking it second only to Texas among U.S. states, EIA said.
Tight oil plays accounted for 28 percent of all U.S. crude oil and lease condensate proved reserves, EIA said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Franklin Paul)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.