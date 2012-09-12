NEW YORK, Sept 12 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday said it upwardly revised peak U.S. working natural gas storage capacity by about 3.3 percent from last year's estimate.

As of April 2012, EIA said demonstrated peak capacity - the sum of the highest working gas inventory level observed in each reporting facility over the last five years - climbed 136 billion cubic feet to 4.239 trillion cubic feet.

The largest increases occurred in the Producing region, where working gas design capacity increased 52 bcf, or nearly 4 percent, since 2011. Capacity additions in the West region posted larger year-on-year increases on a percentage basis, rising nearly 7 percent, or 48 bcf, EIA said.

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)