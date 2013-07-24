NEW YORK, July 24 The U.S. Energy Information
administration on Wednesday said it had upwardly revised working
natural gas storage capacity by about 2 percent in the Lower 48
U.S. states between November 2011 and November 2012.
Working gas is the total volume in an underground natural
gas facility available to be withdrawn and does not include base
gas, which is the amount needed to maintain cavern integrity.
As of November 2012, EIA said demonstrated maximum working
gas volume, a measure of the highest level of working gas
reported at each facility over the previous five years,
increased by 1.8 percent to 4,265 billion cubic feet.
Working gas design capacity, an estimate of a facility's
working capacity as reported by the operator, rose by 2 percent
to 4,575 bcf, the agency said.
Natural gas storage provides pipelines, local distribution
companies, producers and pipeline shippers with an inventory
management tool, seasonal supply backup and access to natural
gas needed to avoid imbalances on a pipeline system.
EIA said the largest year-over-year increases occurred
primarily in salt dome facilities in the Producing Region. Most
were expansions at existing sites, particularly in Mississippi
and Louisiana.
Four new facilities went into operation during the year,
with three located in the West Region and one in the Producing
Region.
Planned storage projects could add another 71 bcf to total
design capacity in 2013. These are facilities that are reported
to be currently under construction and include 34 bcf in
Producing salt dome facilities and 37 bcf in the West.
There are no reports of capacity additions in the East
Region in 2013, partly due to increasing volumes available from
the Marcellus shale formation in Appalachia.
Utilities typically stockpile natural gas from April through
October, then withdraw stored supplies from November through
March to help meet peak winter heating demand.
Gas stockpiles peaked last year at 3,929 bcf in early
November, making it the fourth straight year that gas
inventories headed into winter at an all-time high.
Click here for the EIA report: here
(Reporting By Joe Silha)