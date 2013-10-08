By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK Oct 8 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said U.S. household expenditures for natural gas and propane would increase this winter heating season compared to last year, while costs for heating oil would slip.

In the agency's Winter Fuels Outlook, the EIA said the average household would spend 13 percent, or $80, more for natural gas, and 9 percent, or $120, more for propane.

Households that use heating oil, however, will pay 2 percent, or $46, less for the Oct. 1 to March 31 period.

EIA said about half of U.S. households use natural gas as their primary heating fuel. Reliance on heating oil is highest in the Northeast, where temperatures are forecast to be 3 percent colder than last winter, the agency said.

New York State, which accounts for about one-third of the region's heating oil market, has required the use of ultra-low sulfur heating oil since July 2012. A number of other states will move away from higher-sulfur heating oil in the coming years.

Electricity-heated homes were seen spending an average of $18, or 2 percent, more this winter, with prices higher but consumption slipping from last year. An average of 39 percent of households rely on electricity as a primary heating source.

The increase in costs for natural gas represents a 14 percent increase in the average U.S. residential price from last winter, with the highest increase in the Northeast.

Natural gas spot prices in September averaged $3.62 per million British thermal units at the nation's benchmark supply point, Henry Hub in Louisiana. While prices declined from April through August, they began increasing last month in anticipation of winter heating demand.

EIA said it expects the Henry Hub price to rise from an average of $2.75 per mmBtu in 2012 to $3.71 in 2013 and $4 in 2014.

Forecaster MDA Weather Services said the 2013-2014 winter would be slightly colder than the 10-year and 30-year normals and about 6 percent colder than last year.