By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK Oct 8 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration on Tuesday said U.S. household expenditures for
natural gas and propane would increase this winter heating
season compared to last year, while costs for heating oil would
slip.
In the agency's Winter Fuels Outlook, the EIA said the
average household would spend 13 percent, or $80, more for
natural gas, and 9 percent, or $120, more for propane.
Households that use heating oil, however, will pay 2
percent, or $46, less for the Oct. 1 to March 31 period.
EIA said about half of U.S. households use natural gas as
their primary heating fuel. Reliance on heating oil is highest
in the Northeast, where temperatures are forecast to be 3
percent colder than last winter, the agency said.
New York State, which accounts for about one-third of the
region's heating oil market, has required the use of ultra-low
sulfur heating oil since July 2012. A number of other states
will move away from higher-sulfur heating oil in the coming
years.
Electricity-heated homes were seen spending an average of
$18, or 2 percent, more this winter, with prices higher but
consumption slipping from last year. An average of 39 percent of
households rely on electricity as a primary heating source.
The increase in costs for natural gas represents a 14
percent increase in the average U.S. residential price from last
winter, with the highest increase in the Northeast.
Natural gas spot prices in September averaged $3.62 per
million British thermal units at the nation's benchmark supply
point, Henry Hub in Louisiana. While prices declined from April
through August, they began increasing last month in anticipation
of winter heating demand.
EIA said it expects the Henry Hub price to rise from an
average of $2.75 per mmBtu in 2012 to $3.71 in 2013 and $4 in
2014.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services said the 2013-2014 winter
would be slightly colder than the 10-year and 30-year normals
and about 6 percent colder than last year.