Oct 7 El Paso Corp EP.N on Friday said its
wholly owned Tennessee Gas Pipeline subsidiary had executed
long-term agreements for the MPP natural gas pipeline project,
designed to bring supply from the prolific Marcellus Shale to
existing delivery points on its pipeline system.
The MPP project will expand TGP's 300 Line by 240,000
dekatherms per day (240 million cubic feet per day) and will
include approximately eight miles of 30-inch pipeline looping
and modifications to four existing compressor stations in the
state, the company said in a statement.
The capacity is subscribed through agreements with
Chesapeake Energy Marketing, Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) for 140,000 dekatherms per day
and Southwestern Energy Co (SWN.N) unit Southwestern Energy
Services Co for 100,000 dth/d.
Capital for the project is expected to be less than $100
million.
Pending regulatory approval, construction is slated to
begin in 2013, with a Nov. 1, 2013 in-service date.
