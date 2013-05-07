BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp announces extension of term
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022
May 7 Southern Natural Gas Co said in a website posting that expansion-related work at the Enterprise natural gas compressor station in Mississippi was completed and the station returned to service on Monday.
The station is slated to undergo its next planned outage in mid-July.
The 7,600-mile Southern Natural Gas system extends from supply basins in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf of Mexico to markets across the South, including Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama. The system also connects to Southern LNG's Elba Island LNG terminal near Savannah, Georgia.
The company is wholly owned by El Paso Pipeline Partners LP , according to its website.
WASHINGTON, March 6 General Motors Co said on Monday it will lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee.
* Recommended to Tribunal that proposed merger between General Electric and Baker Hughes be approved, without conditions