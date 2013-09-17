By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Historic flooding in
northeastern Colorado which has killed eight people continued to
disrupt oil and gas operations in the fossil-fuel-rich region,
producers and energy companies said on Tuesday.
Canadian energy producer Encana Corp said 99 wells
shut due to flooding in Colorado had returned to service, but
nearly 300 remained shut in.
The company, which operates more than 1,200 wells in the
Denver-Julesburg basin in Colorado, had begun inspections and
was working with maintenance and production teams to repair and
mitigate effects from the storm, a spokesman said in an email to
Reuters.
"We still have not found any spills of any reportable
quantity, but cannot rule out future discoveries until we get to
everything," said spokesman Doug Hock.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, said
approximately 670 operated wells and 20 miles of pipeline were
out of service, while four of the company's 13 operated
production rigs in the Wattenberg field had ceased operations
due to problems accessing roads.
The company operates 5,800 wells and 3,200 miles of
pipeline.
In a statement the company said natural gas processing and
compression had not been affected. Some work may be delayed
until road repairs and conditions allow for equipment transport.
"We expect to be able to better assess our facilities as
floodwaters continue to recede and road access improves," the
statement said.
On Monday, Young Gas Storage Co, in Morgan County, Colorado,
declared force majeure due to the exposure of a natural gas
lateral leading to the gas storage facility.
The line was taken out of service.
The Young Storage site is a joint venture owned by
subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Inc, Xcel Energy
and Colorado Springs Utilities, according to its website. It has
a working gas storage capacity of approximately 6 billion cubic
feet.
Also on Monday, Colorado Interstate Gas (CIG), an El Paso
Pipeline Partners company that operates a 4,300-mile
pipeline system transporting Rockies gas to customers in
Colorado, Wyoming and other western states, declared force
majeure due to a separate portion of exposed line leading to its
Tritown delivery point.
The company said in website postings that the lines were
exposed due to erosion and scouring caused by heavy flooding in
the area.
On Tuesday a Kinder Morgan spokeswoman said there were no
reports of damage and the two sections of pipeline remained out
of service.
Thomson Reuters Natural Gas Analytics group said data from
LCI Energy Insight showed gas pipeline scrapes early on Tuesday
pointed to 600 - 800 million cubic feet of production impacted
from the shut-ins.
Despite the shutdowns, crude was still flowing through
SemGroup's 72,000 barrel per day White Cliffs pipeline,
which connects into Cushing, Oklahoma, according to oil industry
monitor Genscape.
White Cliffs has two loading points, one at Platteville,
Colorado and the other at Healy, Kansas.
SemGroup has been injecting crude into the pipeline from
Healy since the beginning of the month as it prepares for an
expansion at Platteville, according to Genscape. Flows through
the pipeline averaged 66,000 bpd over the week to Sept. 13,
Genscape said.
Officials from SemGroup were not immediately available for
comment.